Roger G. Helt Peoria, AZ Wichita native Roger Gerald Helt, the second of five children of Richard G. and Ruby E. Helt, passed away in Phoenix on January 14 at age 77. Roger graduated in 1960 from Wichita North High School, an honors student and star three-sport athlete. He served honorably in the U. S. Army from 1962-64, then completed his B.S. at Washburn University and an MBA at Rockhurst College. Roger was married to Mary Lockwood of Wichita, with whom he had four sons, and he worked for many years as insurance executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City. Roger and his wife of thirty years, Alice Thompson Helt, lived in Beaverton and Waldport, OR, before moving to Peoria, AZ in 2012. He enjoyed their grandchildren, pickleball, and travelling, especially in their RV with Alice and the dogs. He is survived by wife Alice; sons, R. D. (Amy), Steven (Anita), Geoff (Carolyn), and James (Lisa); stepdaughter Jennifer O'Neill (Scott); stepsons, Stephen Thompson (Lena), and Brian Thompson(Emily); brothers, Richard (Marie), Douglas (Janie); sisters, Jeannine Mullins (Roger), and Katherine Cruz (Ronaldo); numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020