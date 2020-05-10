Roger G. Meador
1931 - 2020
Roger G. Meador Jr. 89, passed away at home on May 1, after having surgery to repair a broken leg sustained in a fall. He was born 3/3/31 to his joyous parents, Roger and Daisy Meador; graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1950 and was a Korean War Army Veteran. In 1960, he and JoAnn King were married at Blessed Sacrament Church. Moving to Overland Park in 1967, he became a member of Church of the Holy Cross, a Communion Minister, and, after retirement, a daily communicant. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Serra Club of Kansas City in Kansas, for many years. At the time he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, about ten years ago, he joined Dr. Burns research study at KU, and volunteered also as a tissue donor to help find a cure. Roger is survived by his loving family: wife, JoAnn; daughters, Mary (Robert) Berger and Anne Trinkl; son-in-law, John Trinkl; Grandchildren: Ryan, Patrick and Christopher Berger and Bradley and Kathleen Trinkl; brother, Joseph (Rose) King; sister-in-law, Martha (Bud) Wiesedeppe; and his beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters, Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th St., Kansas City, KS 66102. Private family burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be offered at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
I worked with Roger at Deluxe, and he was such a fun guy to be around. He always was upbeat and added an element of levity and common sense to the work atmosphere. I am so glad I had to opportunity to know and work with Roger. He will be missed by his family and friends. May god bless.
Dennis Hampton
Friend
May 10, 2020
Roger was a good friend for many years. I worked with roger off and on through my carrier. I also knew his mother Daisy when she worked at DeLuxe. Roger will be missed by all!
John Aldridge
Friend
May 10, 2020
I worked at Deluxe Check Printers with him. Thoughts and prayers for the family
Ginger Gulley
Coworker
May 10, 2020
I knew him as a quiet, gentle man. I know he and his wife produced two beautiful, talented daughters who loved their Daddy with all their heart. My sympathies.
Kathy Chartrand
