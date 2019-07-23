Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
Roger Joseph Putthoff

Roger Joseph Putthoff 1939 2019 Roger Putthoff, 79, of Overland Park, KS passed away July 20, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24 from 6-8pm with the rosary prayed at 7:30pm at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 25 at 10am at Queen of the Holy Rosary 7023 W 71st St, Overland Park, KS. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Roger was born, August 14, 1939 in Montrose, MO to A.A. "Bud" and Dena Putthoff. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two brothers, Willard A. and Charles V. Putthoff. He is survived by his wife, Linda M. Putthoff, their sons; R. Paul Putthoff, Phillip A. Putthoff (Laura), and Stephen M. Putthoff (Sarah), grandchildren, Jacob D. and Lauren M. Putthoff, great-grandson, Blayke, as well as four nieces. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019
