|
|
Roger L. Schlotzhauer Roger Lynn Schlotzhauer, 71, passed away March 18, 2020 at his home in Lee's Summit. Services will be private. Roger was born on July 19, 1948 to Arthur W. and Pearl A. Schlotzhauer in Massena, Iowa. On June 26, 1993 Roger was united in marriage to Carol Anne Kemmerer in Independence, Missouri. They made their home in Lee's Summit. Roger was a teacher for 29 years in Independence, teaching Mathematics and Industrial Processes. He volunteered in the reading program at Santa Fe Elementary School. He is survived by his wife, Carol; brothers, Donald Schlotzhauer and wife Sandra, of Atlantic, Iowa, and Lowell Schlotzhauer and wife Bonnie of Austin, Minnesota; many cousins, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude for all acts of kindness shown to them in their time of sorrow.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2020