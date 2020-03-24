Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Schlotzhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Schlotzhauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger L. Schlotzhauer Obituary
Roger L. Schlotzhauer Roger Lynn Schlotzhauer, 71, passed away March 18, 2020 at his home in Lee's Summit. Services will be private. Roger was born on July 19, 1948 to Arthur W. and Pearl A. Schlotzhauer in Massena, Iowa. On June 26, 1993 Roger was united in marriage to Carol Anne Kemmerer in Independence, Missouri. They made their home in Lee's Summit. Roger was a teacher for 29 years in Independence, teaching Mathematics and Industrial Processes. He volunteered in the reading program at Santa Fe Elementary School. He is survived by his wife, Carol; brothers, Donald Schlotzhauer and wife Sandra, of Atlantic, Iowa, and Lowell Schlotzhauer and wife Bonnie of Austin, Minnesota; many cousins, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude for all acts of kindness shown to them in their time of sorrow.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -