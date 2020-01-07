|
Roger Lee Dillee Roger Lee Dillee, 86 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. Cremation is planned with a memorials service to be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Private burial with full military honors will be in Mound Grove Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m., until service time Thursday at the chapel. Donations may be made in his name to the . Roger was born February 20, 1933 in Independence, MO and has been a lifelong resident. Following graduation, he joined the US Air Force and proudly served during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for over 39 years as a lineman for Southwestern Bell until he retired in 1997. He enjoyed taking care of the house, yard work, skiing, bowling and helping others. He was a member of the American Legion and attended the First Baptist Church of Independence. He was married to Shirley L. (Woods) on June 5, 1954 and was happily married until she passed away on March 2, 2015. He is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Shannon O'Brien of Independence, MO. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 7, 2020