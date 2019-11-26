|
Roger Lee Dunn Roger Lee Dunn, age 83, of Lee's Summit, Mo. formerly of Raytown, Mo. passed away November 22, 2019 at John Knox Village Care Center, Lee's Summit, Mo. Roger was born on September 17, 1936 the son of Glen and Jane (Stanley) Dunn in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Raytown High School, where he played football and met a cheerleader named Barbara Hoenshell. They became high school sweethearts and were united in marriage on March 9, 1957 and settled down in Raytown to raise their family. Roger was employed for over 42 years as a commercial painter for Arbuckle Painting. He loved music, was an avid bowler and enjoyed the sporting events of the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by: his parents, his wife: Barbara in 2014. He is survived by 2 daughters: Terri Clay of Independence and Lisa Knapp of Kansas City, Mo. 2 Grandchildren: Lauren (Husband: Zachary) Baker of Blue Springs, Mo., and Brad Clay of Kansas City, Mo. 2 Great-Grandchildren: Tinnley and Presley Baker. Also many cousins. Visitation will be Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM and Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, Missouri 64133. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2019