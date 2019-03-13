Kansas City Star Obituaries
Roger John Levings 1963 2019 Roger Levings, 56, passed away March 8, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. A celebration of his life will be 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at SEIU Local #1 Union Hall, 4526 The Paseo, Kansas City, Mo.A Mass will held in Roger's name at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, March 14 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Independence, Mo. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Operation Littlerless, a spay and neuter program that supports low-income individuals who are called to help with the Independence feral feline crisis. Checks/donations can be made out to the City of Independence, Operation Litterless in Memory of Roger J. Levings. Address: City of Independence Animal Services, PO Box 1019, Independence, MO 64051, Attn. Sheryl Hill. (Porter Funeral Home & Crematory-Lenexa 913.438.6444 Condolences at www.PorterFuneralHome.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019
