Roger Rebarchek Roger Rebarchek, 62 of Herman, NE passed away on July 25, 2020. He was born on Nov 26, 1957 in Scottsbluff, NE. A memorial service will be held at the New Haven SDA Church on Aug 15, 2020 at 3 pm.



