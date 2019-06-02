|
Roger W. Roberts 1958-2019 Roger Roberts, 60, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus on May 24, 2019 at his home after fighting a long battle with cancer. Roger was born December 22, 1958 to Loris and Marja (Toombs) Roberts. Roger graduated from King City High School. He attended MWSC where he played football and got a BS in Accounting. Roger married Tracy McMillian, May 30, 1996. He worked for World Fuel Service Co, Kansas City Kansas. Roger showed his love for the Lord and his family. He attended Calvary Chapel in Excelsior Springs, MO. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandfather, brother and uncle. His gentle spirit touched many people. Survivors include wife, Tracy; son, Jonathan; daughter, Randi (Trey) Qandil; brothers, Rodney (Yvonne); Robin (Trina); sister, Rhonda (Lynn) Anderson; four grandchildren, Christian McMillian, Kalea Faubion, Trey Qandil and Amina Qandil; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents. Celebration of Life: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2:00 pm at 5101 NW Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019