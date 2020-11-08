Roger William Sevedge
October 27, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Roger William Sevedge, 84, died October 27, 2020 in Shawnee, Kansas.
Roger was born on September 23, 1936, the first-born child to William Russell Sevedge and Frances (Wilder) Sevedge in what was then the still unincorporated area of Kansas City, Kansas north of Parallel Avenue and west of North 37th Street. The area proved to be fantastic exploring grounds for a mischievous youth, and let's just note that Roger and his neighbors took the fullest advantage. Russell and Frances would add a daughter, Deborah Jane Sevedge, to the family mix ten summers later, By then, Roger's run through Parker Elementary School, Northwest Junior High School and Wyandotte High School was well underway.
The summer before Roger's freshman year at Wyandotte brought with it to Kansas City the historic "51 Flood". The "51 Flood" carried with it two developments of historically vital consequence to Roger. It displaced Russell from ongoing employment running the casket sewing and trimming operation at Abernathy Furniture & Caskets in the West Bottoms, prompting Russell to start his own casket manufacturing shop in the basement of the Sevedge family home. Amongst thousands of locals who lost their homes on K.C.K.'s southern side to the flood, it displaced the Carter family from digs in the city's Armourdale district, driving their relocation to North 34th Street just north of Parallel Avenue, thereby relocating their sassy only child, Kathleen R. Carter, into Roger's freshman class at Wyandotte. High-school sweethearts,
Roger and Kathleen would marry on June, 8, 1957, and thereby extend their own personal fairy tale through the course of nearly fifty-seven years as a married couple until Kathleen's passing in February, 2014. From early in his married life, Roger began working with his own Dad in the family casket business, a professional course of action he would continuously pursue for more than sixty-one years.
Roger would succeed his own Dad at the helm of the family business, known as Artco Casket Company, in August, 1982. Without wishing to brag on him, it should be noted that Roger - with Kathleen's help and the devoted loyalty of a squadron of extremely dedicated employees - generated fabulous business success for Artco during that time and became something of an iconic fixture within the wholesale casket distribution and manufacturing industries nationwide.
Roger and Kathleen introduced two children to the city they loved, son Keith and daughter Amy. Here again, the story of family history reads pretty much like most others: kids complete school, kids grow up and get married, kids have kids of their own, and Roger and Kathleen decide the accomplishment of being grandparents somehow entitles them to some form of "bragging rights" when they had no hand in what was claimed as success - but you weren't ever going to sway Roger from the conviction that his grandkids were cut from finer cloth than most.
As an adult, having a child (and eventually grandchildren) attend the University of Kansas triggered interest in the athletics programs there, and Roger's main hobby became traveling with Kathleen to follow Jayhawk basketball teams through their Tournament escapades.
Following Kathleeen's passing, Roger's advancing memory issues became detectable with his wife no longer hiding it from others. For his own wellbeing, Roger spent the final fifty months of his life living at Brookdale Shawnee Memory Care in Shawnee, Kansas. While there, he received exceptional care and very gracious treatment from the crew at Broookdale Shawnee, for which his family could not express finer praise.
Roger was predeceased by his parents, W. Russell and Frances Sevedge, and by the apple of his eye, Kathleen Carter Sevedge. Roger is survived by his children and their spouses, Keith and Jan Sevedge of Lenexa, Kansas and Amy (Sevedge) Ogden and Dane of Overland Park, Kansas. Roger's sister, Deborah Jane Young and her spouse, Dr. Robert C. Young, also survive him. Five grandchildren and their partners survive Roger : Matthew M. & April Sargent of Shawnee, Kansas; Nathan William & Lauren Sargent of Olathe, Kansas; Christopher B. & M. Mae Sevedge of Kansas City, Missouri; Alexander C. & Jessica Sevedge of Shawnee, Kansas; and Abby Kathleen Ogden of Westminster, Colorado. Roger leaves seven great-grandchildren behind : Cole Sargent, Carter Sargent, Hadley Sargent, Cooper Sargent, Ashton Sevedge, Hazel Sevedge, Cameron Sevedge, plus an eighth grandchild who's expected to join the Sevedge family's festivities shortly.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public visitation service for Roger. A Memorial Service will be convened at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas at eleven a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Please observe all precautions for public gatherings. Private family burial services will follow.
Memorial contributions in Roger's honor are welcomed to The Matthews Children Foundation (which Roger helped found in 1991), to the American Diabetes Association
, or to The Alzheimer's Association
, any of which may be submitted in care of Porter Funeral Home.