Roland Joseph Tedrow Roland J. Tedrow, 63, Milpitas, California, died February 8, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Betty Doty and Robert Tedrow, and educated in Belgium, London, and Kansas, Roland graduated from the University of Kansas. An electrical engineer, he was part of the medical team meeting the needs of people often at the lowest, most frightening point in their lives. He worked tirelessly installing and repairing linear accelerators and medical equipment until his retirement. After he retired, working with electronic equipment was his favorite pastime, along with rock and roll. Roland was predeceased by his parents and older brother Robert Tedrow. He is survived by sisters Elizabeth Tedrow and her husband Buzz Reno, Joan Tedrow Gilson and her husband Jerry, brother Richard Tedrow, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Roland was an inquiring, inventive and persistent person and we are eternally grateful for his questing spirit. Roland now rests in the universe, part of the great energy and the physics that he loved. Memorial donations: .
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020