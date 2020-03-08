|
Ron Edward Cox Ron Edward Cox, Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1959 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Judith (Carter) Cox-Tharp and Joe Adams Cox. Ron graduated from Hickman Mills High School in 1978. On October 27, 1979, Ron married the love of his life, Glenna (Henry) Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his love, Glenna (Henry) Cox, his children Gina Sky (Brett) Burnstein, Johnna (Johnathan) Huke, Anna (Neal) Moody, Joseph (Taylor) Cox, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren (one on the way), and his siblings Cyndi (Randy) Shults, Nancie (Rick) Gilbreath, and David (Gale) Cox. Visitation 10:00-11:00am, Memorial Service 11:00am Monday, March 9, Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO.
