Ronald A. Gillette Ronald A. Gillette, 75, of Olathe, KS, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30 with Memorial Services following at 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66219. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Lenexa Baptist Church (Missions). Ron was born April 13, 1944, in Monett, MO. After serving in the United States Air Force he went to Data Processing School. He was the Vice President of Patrons Insurance before starting his own company, Insurance Systems Design. Ron was a very active member of Lenexa Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors including golf, tennis, hiking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Dorothy Gillette and his sister Yolande Annette (Ninny) Neff. Ron is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lindy Sue Gillette, son Russ (Pam) Gillette, daughter Amy (Gordy) Johnston, both of Lenexa, KS, stepson Ray Leatherwood, Overland Park, KS, four grandchildren Katelyn and Ashley Gillette, Colby and Cooper Johnston and extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019