Ronald A. Lesseg Ronald A. Lesseg, 72, Overland Park, KS passed away February 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 also at the funeral home. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wayside Waifs animal shelter, 3901 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64137, www.waysidewaifs.org. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019