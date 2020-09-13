Ronald Adams Ronald D. Adams, 77, a long-time Northland area businessman and State Farm agent, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020. Ron was born December 17, 1942 in Waverly, MO to John and Mildred (Gilreath) Adams. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda (Radar) Adams; son, John Douglas Adams of St. Joseph, MO and children Amanda and Ronnie (deceased); daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Looker and husband, Bill of Kansas City, MO and their children, Billy Looker (Lauren) and Cydney Nguyen and husband, Anh; and two great grandchildren, Oliver and Gia. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service celebrating Ron's life will be held 2:00 p.m. September 18, 2020 at the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. September 17, 2020 at the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Masks and social distancing will be required both days. Memories of Ron and condolences may be shared at Meyersfuneralchapel.com
.