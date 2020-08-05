1/1
Ronald Alan Willard
Ronald Alan Willard Ronald Alan Willard, 56, of Lenexa, KS, originally of Hutchinson, KS, passed away on August 2, 2020 at KC Hospice House from cancer. Ron was a calm man who enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and neighbors, studying maps, and watching auto racing, hockey, and the Green Bay Packers. He was every dog's best friend. Ron was preceded in death by daughter Christine Willard, father Ken Willard, and grandparents Herb and Christine Willard and Cecil and Marge Grove. Ron is survived by wife Janice and son Kyle, mother Gretchen Singh (Kal), and siblings Cheri Willard, Bruce Willard (Norkis), and Ann Jones (Ronnie), and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to your charity of choice. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
