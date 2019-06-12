Ronald Anderson Ronald Eugene Anderson, an avid outdoorsman, champion trap-shooter, and accomplished poker player died on June 6, 2019 in Henderson, NV. He was 86. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. Ronald was born to Ellen "Toni" and Oliver "Frank" Anderson on May 15, 1933 in Kansas City, MO. He attended Central High School before joining the family business, Anderson Roofing Company. He ultimately took over ownership of the company, which he retained until his retirement. He met his future wife, Mary Sommers, in 1945, as a boy of 12. They were married on January 28, 1955, and joyfully celebrated 64 anniversaries together. They had one daughter, May Kay. Ronald learned to hunt as a young boy, and ultimately became a skilled marksman. He began competing in skeet and trapshooting competitions as a teenager, and won many national championship titles over his competitive trapshooting career. He was offered a spot the 1954 Olympic Trapshooting Team. In addition to his accomplishments as a marksman, Ronald was widely recognized as a highly talented and successful poker player. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted dog lover, and could often be found hunting or fishing with a dog at his side. Ronald was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He was a cherished friend and an engaging storyteller, and he was happiest when surrounded by his family and many friends. He was a devoted and loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and he was deeply loved by those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Liam Parker Kulkin. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary; his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kay and Peter Valentine; his granddaughters and their spouses, Christina and Joshua Kulkin and Melissa and David Riske; and seven great grandchildren, Payton, Maddox, and Myla Riske and Dylan, Piper, India and Kai Kulkin. Viewing will be Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 pm, and the service immediately following at 2:00 pm, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri. He will be buried in a private service in Basking Ridge, NJ, next to his beloved great-grandson, Liam.

