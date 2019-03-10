|
|
Ronald "Keith" Ayres Ronald "Keith" Ayres passed on March 1, 2019, at the age of 72. He was a veteran of the ill-conceived Vietnam War. Keith was a graduate of CMSU and was an entrepreneur in healthcare finance. He had a lifelong love of baseball, acquired at his grandfather's knee. He coached little league baseball for many years. Among his other pursuits were golf, football & horses. Keith is survived by his daughter Julie, sons Michael & TJ, grandchildren Trey, Victoria, Tommy, Brody & Blake, two brothers, one sister and six niblings. He was predeceased by a brother, Dick. A private family service was held on Friday, March 8 at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS: burial was at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019