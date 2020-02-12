|
Ronald "Ron" D. Burns Ronald Dale Burns, 88, Lee's Summit, MO, passed away February 8, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 12:30 pm February 15, 2020 at the Park Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:30 am until service time at the chapel. Interment with Military Honors in Memorial Park Cemetery, KCMO. Ron was born in Topeka, KS on June 9, 1931 to Otis (Bob) and Lucille Burns. He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School in 1950. Ron had many fond memories of his life in Topeka. He attended Baker University in Baldwin, KS. And was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He served in the Army and was in Korea from 1952 to 1954. He was in law enforcement in Lincoln, Nebraska for a number of years. He was very proud of his time in law enforcement. Ron also held several positions in the bowling industry. Ron loved to travel and relished his trips to England, Russia, Greece, Turkey and Egypt. In later years he loved to fish and captain his boat on Lake Jacomo. Ron was an avid antiquarian and took great pride in his Winston Churchill book collection. He also took great comfort in the friendship and support of his neighborhood association in Westbrooke III, Lees' Summit, MO. Survivors include his wife, Sharon K. Hill; step daughter Anne Bradshaw, her husband Gary and grandchildren Brianna and Kathleen; and step son Roger Dahn, his wife Kristine; grandchildren Kory, Whitney, Stephanie and Jocelyn and their children. If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Paget Foundation, 120 Wall Street, Suite 1602, New York, NY 10005-4001, telephone 800-237-2438 or go to www.paget.org for online donations; or to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 386 Park Avenue South 17th floor, New York, NY 10016-8804, telephone 800-932-2423 x212 or go to www.ccfa.org, for online donations. (Arr. Park Lawn Funeral Home, 816-523-1234)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020