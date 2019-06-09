Ronald D. Menges Ronald D. Menges, 79, a longtime Northland resident of Kansas City, MO passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Bridges at Ankeny in Iowa. Ron was born March 23, 1940 to Elmer and Frances (Romberger) Menges in Abilene, Kansas. Ron was united with Marilyn S. (Gish) Menges on July 24, 1962 in Enterprise, KS. Ron served in the United States Air Force. He spent the majority of his working career as an Electronics Technician for the United States Post Service in Kansas City, Ks. After many years of dedication to the USPS, he retired in 2003. Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife and both parents. He is survived by his two sons: Scott and Lana Menges of Springfield, VA; Kevin and Doni Menges of Ankeny, IA; two grandchildren: Kristen and Nathaniel; and a brother Gerald Menges of Fowler, CO. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m.; Friday, June 14, 2018 at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Enterprise, KS 67441. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Mercy Hospice Des Moines. Memories of Ron and condolences to the family may be shared at Memorial Services of Iowa.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019