Ronald D. Turrell Ronald D. Turrell, 80 of Kansas City, MO passed away on January 12, 2020. Ron was born on October 1, 1939 in Cainsville, MO to Bud and Mae Turrell. He served in the US Army. He was a firefighter with the Kansas City, MO Fire Department for over 30 years. Ron loved to travel and was an avid Missouri Tigers fan. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Opal; son Bruce Turrell; daughter Sheila Renee (Joe) Schill; grandson Ben Schill; brother Don Turrell and many family and friends. A Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday, January 15 with the Funeral Service at 10:00am Thursday, January 16 both at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Burial in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020