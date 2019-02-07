Ronald Dale Deffenbaugh Jr. Ronald Dale Deffenbaugh, Jr., 59, Lake Lotawana, passed away Monday February 4, 2019, after succumbing to burns over 97 percent of his body from a fire that burned their house to the ground. Ron was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 29, 1959 and graduated from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri. At age 5 he began his lifelong career by helping his dad on his trash pick up route and continued working with his dad at their family business, Deffenbaugh Industries, Inc. Ron was active in the business by taking on many roles within the company. He helped in setting up the recycling division for paper and cardboard at the landfill. He was also active in their subsidiary businesses, Radium Petroleum and Industrial Services where he assisted with environmental hazardous materials and chemical clean up. He and his father worked hard to build the family business to what it is today by their great work ethic. He was a man of commonsense and was a trouble shooter to all the drivers as he knew how to build and fix anything. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family. He was loved by many, especially his large family. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ronald D. Deffenbaugh, Sr. and a sister, Christine Deffenbaugh. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Deffenbaugh; children: Ronald Deffenbaugh III, Saundra Deffenbaugh,Christopher Deffenbaugh (Cindy), Jacob Deffenbaugh, Krista Deffenbaug, Kevin Deffenbaugh (Karina); step-daughter, Kaelah Calderone; his mother, Karen Deffenbaugh, half-brother, Robert Deffenbaugh; two grandchildren: Valencia Deffenbaugh and L.C. Council; sister-in-law, Martha Estrada and brother-in-law's: Anthony Estrada and Joe Estrada; mother-in-law, Martha Hagelsieb and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be 6-8:00pm Friday Feb 8, 2019 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave where the rosary recitation will be at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00pm Saturday at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road. Entombment will be at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary