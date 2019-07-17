|
|
Ronald E. Longhofer Ronald E. Longhofer, 71, Kansas City, MO, passed away July 14, 2019 at his home. Memorial Mass will be 7:00 PM Friday, July 19th at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where a visitation will begin at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Academy. Ron was born October 11, 1947 in Herington, KS, the first-born of Wesley and Clara Longhofer. He graduated from Herington High School. He received a Master's Degree in Elementary School Counseling from Emporia State University. At Emporia State he met Catherine Sanders and they were married on July 27, 1973. They made their home in Kansas City where Ron worked and retired from Park Hill School District and later taught at St. Charles Borromeo School. Ron was an avid fan of both the Kansas City Royals and KU Basketball-RCJH. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards. Ron was a Third Degree Brother of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his wife, Cathy; children, Ryan (Danielle) Longhofer and Angela (Jessie) Caldwell; six grandchildren, Cami, Caty, Brody, Kyler, Emmalynn and Amelia; sister, Constance (Gary) Kasten; and a brother, David Longhofer; and his beloved dogs, Devin and Ronan. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019