|
|
Ronald Edward Roark Ronald Edward Roark, 88, formerly of Kansas City, KS, Sunrise Beach, MO and Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, with family at his side. Ron was born January 20, 1931, in Eldon, MO. He moved at an early age to Kansas City, KS, where he graduated from Wyandotte High School. He attended Central Missouri State at Warrensburg and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Ron was united in marriage to Shirley Mahany on August 24, 1956. Ron owned and operated Bartlett-Roark Vacuum Service and Repair located on Central Avenue in Kansas City, KS before he retired. He enjoyed most of his retirement years at the Lake of the Ozarks. Preceding Ron in death are his parents, Jude Roark, Clara (Miller) Bartlett and Harold Bartlett; a sister, Phyllis Hermon; and by the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Shirley Roark. Survivors include his children, Corby Downer (Darel), Clay Roark (Dea) and Patrick Roark (Dawn); grandchildren, Anna Evans (Chris), Brian Downer, Brooke Woodward (Brett), Anna Madsen and Drew Friesen; great grandchildren, Mindzie, Scarlett, Raef, and a fourth due in March, 2020; sister, Etta Farney; sister-in-law, Alice Mahany; nieces, Liz Barker, Robin Van Daveer and Amber Rogers; nephew, John Williams (Lisa); and his beloved Yorkie, Sam. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 am Saturday, September 21, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty. Graveside services will follow at noon at Highland Park Cemetery, in Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or Heartland Hospice. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019