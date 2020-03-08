|
Ronald Eugene Harris Ronald Eugene Harris, 84, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away March 4th, 2020. He was born June 10, 1935, to Raymond and Evelyn (Creek) Harris. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cerise Jerrian (Heaton) Harris; three children, Teresa Shatwell (Dickey) of Lamar, AR, Debbie Harris of St. Louis, MO, and Mark Harris (Jodie) of Kansas City, MO; a son-in-law, Ted Heisel; a brother, Richard Harris (Rita) of Kennewick, WA; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a sister, Sharon Shalton; a daughter, Susan Heisel, and a grandson, Sam Heisel. A memorial will be held at St. Bernadette Parish Hall on Saturday, March 14, at 10:30 AM.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020