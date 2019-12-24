|
Ronald Eugene Manka Ronald Eugene Manka of Kansas City and Chapel Hill, N.C. passed away on Dec. 13, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. after a well-fought 20-year battle against Parkinson's Disease. Ron and his other half his identical twin brother Richard were born on Dec. 12, 1944 in Wichita, Kan. to Jane (Meeks) and J. Ashford Manka. As toddlers, Ronnie and Richie invented their own language, spent every second of the day wrestling (sometimes going too far), and made a habit out of running outside naked in opposite directions of course after their baths. Fortunately for the boys, they were cute because their antics were not appreciated by their older sister of five years, Carolynne (Dr. Manka), whose quiet life of leisure was destroyed by the boys' entry into the world. In 1954, when the boys were ten, their bond was intensified by a near-death accident in which Ron lost half of his right leg playing on dangerous equipment at a construction site. Rich was a first-hand witness to the tragedy and saved Ron's life by holding and comforting him for over an hour until the ambulance arrived. The accident was a defining moment in Ron's life, transforming him from a typical kid into a fighter. After being told he may not live, he lived. Told he might not walk, he walked. Promised that he would never run, he ran. Guaranteed that he would never play competitive sports, he made football history by becoming a freshman starting placekicker for the University of Kansas. The team's football coach at the time, Jack Mitchell, took special interest in Ron and regularly used him as a motivational example of how to hustle. Coach Mitchell also intentionally placed Ron's locker next to tailback Gale Sayers (aka "Kansas Comet") as a constant reminder to the team of the importance of hard work no matter what. In 1959, Ron began dating his first love, Ann Patterson, when they were both 15 years old freshmen at Wichita East High School. Six years later, in 1965, they exchanged vows in Wichita, Kan. Their first daughter, Kimberly Ann, was born in 1966 in Lawrence, Kan. Their second daughter, Lora Christine, was born in 1970 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Tragedy struck Ron's life in 1985 when Ann passed away at the age of 40 from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. It was from Ann's battle against the disease that Ron learned the true meaning of determination, strength and holding on to life for your family. When Ann passed away on Dec. 24, 1985, Ron was catapulted into the unknown waters of single parenting while trying to grow his career. Ron earned a B.S. in Business Administration - Cum Laude from the University of Kansas in 1967 and his Juris Doctorate - Cum Laude from the University of Michigan School of Law in 1970. He practiced corporate law with an emphasis on public financing and spent most of his career at Lathrop Gage, departing only for a brief stint at Butler Manufacturing. Ron took an extraordinary amount of pride in his career at Lathrop Gage. Among his proudest accomplishments was heading a team of lawyers that handled over 100 enhanced municipal bond transactions on behalf of the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC). He also represented Science City in the successful $255 million restoration of Kansas City's Union Station ($29 million of which was funded by the federal Department of Transportation). The restoration of Union Station garnered Ron a national reputation as an expert in mass transit public financing. Another highlight of Ron's career was helping Haskell Indian Nations University attempt to stop the State of Kansas from destroying a sacred wetlands area adjacent to Haskell. Ron held board positions with many organizations including the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, Science City at Union Station, Haskell Indian Nations University, Center for Management Assistance, Genesis School, Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey, Lyric Opera, Colorado Music Festival in Chautauqua, Colo., and Silicon Prairie Technology Association. He served as an Elder and Trustee at Village Church from 1983 1988. In 1999, Ron was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. In true form, he was unstoppable for many years, until the cruelties of the disease forced him to slow down. Ultimately, the greatest defeat in Ron's life may have been having to retire early from a career that he loved and that brought so much meaning to his life. But, in Ron's true spirit of never giving up, he decided to use his new-found freedom to focus on his photography, listen to even more opera and spend time with his grandkids. Ron found love again and married Susan (French) Minnix in 2012. Susan was a high school friend from Wichita East who was now living in Chapel Hill. Ron relocated to Chapel Hill and Susan spent the last seven years of his life researching Parkinson's specialists, experimental trials, treatment plans and medication schedules so that Ron could stay on track for as long as possible. Ron is survived by his wife Susan Minnix of Chapel Hill; his daughter Kim Manka Mann of Kansas City, her husband Scott and their two children, Annie and Maddie; his daughter Lora Garrison of Kansas City, her husband Cameron and their two children, Ashford and Francie; his brother Richard Manka of Kansas City and sister Dr. Carolynne Manka of San Diego and their families. He is also survived by Susan's daughter Amy French of Chapel Hill and Gardiner, Maine; her son Stuart French and his wife Yajun of Chapel Hill; and her son John French and his wife Anh and their two sons, Sam and Ollie of Atlanta; Ron was preceded in death by his wife Ann (Patterson) Manka; his brother Alan Manka; and Troubles, his favorite of all dogs. Services will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 at Village Presbyterian Church (6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, Kan. 66208.) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Village Church Ronald Manka Memorial Fund (6641 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208) or to your own organization of choice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 24, 2019