Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overland Park Funeral Chapel
8201 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 648-6224
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Eugene"Ron" Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Eugene"Ron" Myers Obituary
Ronald Eugene"Ron" Myers Ronald Eugene "Ron" Myers, 87, passed away at St. Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas on April 3, 2020. Ron was born in Ottawa, Kansas on August 13, 1932 to Lloyd and Velma (Latimer) Myers. He is survived by an aunt, Marge Toohy of Sarasota, Florida, and two cousins, Marge French of New York City and Ted Haworth of Oro Valley, Arizona. Ron graduated from Pratt, Kansas High School and received B.S. and M.S. degrees in Geology from Kansas State University. While attending K-State, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and participated in ROTC. He served in the Air Force, primarily at Orly Air Base in Paris, France. Later, Ron worked for the Gas Service Company in Kansas City for 25 years. Ron was a very genuine, caring individual. The world has never known a nicer person. We will miss him.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overland Park Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -