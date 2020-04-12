|
Ronald Eugene"Ron" Myers Ronald Eugene "Ron" Myers, 87, passed away at St. Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas on April 3, 2020. Ron was born in Ottawa, Kansas on August 13, 1932 to Lloyd and Velma (Latimer) Myers. He is survived by an aunt, Marge Toohy of Sarasota, Florida, and two cousins, Marge French of New York City and Ted Haworth of Oro Valley, Arizona. Ron graduated from Pratt, Kansas High School and received B.S. and M.S. degrees in Geology from Kansas State University. While attending K-State, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and participated in ROTC. He served in the Air Force, primarily at Orly Air Base in Paris, France. Later, Ron worked for the Gas Service Company in Kansas City for 25 years. Ron was a very genuine, caring individual. The world has never known a nicer person. We will miss him.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020