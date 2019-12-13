|
Ronald Everett Capps 1943-2019 Ronald Everett Capps (Ron) passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the North Kansas City Hospital. Ron was born to Roy and Dixie (Stepp) Capps on May 17, 1943 in Avondale, MO. His parents and older brother, Norman preceded him in death. Ron was raised in North Kansas City and graduated from NKC High School. Throughout his life he played many types of sports. Most recently, he enjoyed playing pickleball with his many friends. Ron is survived by his wife Debbie Taylor Capps; son Chris Capps (wife Judy); son Brandon Capps (wife Tara) and grandchildren, Jackson, Maddox, and Harlowe Capps. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Suzanne Capps and stepson, Evan Himmelberg. In accordance with his wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, December 14 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the reception area of Miss Dianna's School of Dance, 8641 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64155. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The United School for Autism, in honor of Ron Capps, located at 9590 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 13, 2019