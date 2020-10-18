Ronald G. Osborn

May 3, 1937 - October 14, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - Ronald Gene Osborn, 83 years old, passed away October 14, 2020. Ron was born May 3, 1937, the son of Ernest Lonzo Osborn and Leona Pearl Hughes.

Ron grew up in Springfield, MO, and moved to Kansas City in 1956 to work with his brother at Armour Packing Co. His early work experience convinced him of the value of technology and laid the foundation for his next five decades in business. Ron's entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic led him to start Info-Data Services, along with a handful of other businesses, and consult with other major companies in Kansas City. Ron served on the board of The Boys and Girls Club of Kansas City, Music Arts Institute, the Board of Governors of the American Royal, and Chair of the Kansas City Better Business Bureau.

Ron's success in business was only surpassed by the love he had for his family, which he considered his greatest accomplishment. To all that knew him, Ron's zest for life, constant desire to teach and serve his family, and irrepressible humor and spirit were ever present.

Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy Osborn of Lee's Summit, MO, their two children, son Jason (Jessica) Osborn of Lee's Summit, MO, and daughter Kate (Matt) Altenhofen of Overland Park, KS, daughter Shari (Nathan) Scott of Kansas City, MO, son Ronald (Karen) Osborn, Jr. of Camdenton, MO, and twin sister Donna Kessel of St. Louis, MO. Ron was blessed with twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock p.m. on Monday, October 26th, 2020, at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St., Kansas City, MO 64155, with a socially distanced reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to Ascend Hospice, 783 NE Anderson Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64064. Arrangements are with Speaks Chapels.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store