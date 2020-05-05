Ronald Hodgden
Ronald Hodgden Ron Hodgden (Ron West), 75, passed away on May 2, 2020 at the home. Ron is known for his success as the singer, songwriter and touring musician with his rock 'n' roll group, Missouri, and for the band's most famous song, Movin' On which still receives airplay over 40 years later. Graveside services will be by invitation only, but will be streamed live on Facebook 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at https://www.facebook.com/Mcgilley-State-Line-Chapel-116568315070671 Share condolences and full obit at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2020.
