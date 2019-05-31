Ronald J Hron Ronald J Hron, 72, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 12-1:30pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64050. Service will be at 1:30-2:00pm and immediately following a reception will be held at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club until 5:00pm. Cremation is planned. Ron was one of four children born to Oscar and Maxine (Thompson) Hron on December 15, 1946 in Wagner, SD. After graduating from Quincy High School in Illinois in 1965, Ron joined the National Guard. He attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, receiving his degree in biology in 1969. After graduation, Ron started work at Pfizer Pharmaceutical as a salesman, where he stayed for 10 years. In 1979 Ron began work at W.L. Gore & Associates selling GORE-TEX medical products. He was in sales for over 28 years before retiring in 2007. In 1980, he married, Ann Miller. Ron and Ann enjoyed many things together, including spending time with family and friends, eating out, dancing, concerts, gin rummy, going to golf tournaments and traveling to tropical destinations. Anyone who met Ron had an instant friend. He was easy to talk to and laugh with. Ron enjoyed cooking, fishing, boating, hunting, golf and was an avid sports fan of the Chiefs, Royals, MU Football and KU basketball. He enjoyed watching the Big Bang Theory, reading and crossword puzzles. He was a proud member of the Lakewood Oaks Golf Club. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Ann; children Jennifer (Jay) Stickler, Kerry (Todd DePaepe) Hartzell, Kyle (Stefanie) Hartzell, and Tony Hron; sisters, Cheryl (David) Lewis and Linda (Richard Hamel) Bevard; and grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Sophia, Kaylee, Ishara, Anthony, Kishani, Jessica, and Jake; his loyal dog Hattie Mae Hron; and many extended family members. Ron is preceded in death by both parents and sister, Nancy Myers. Ron was able to donate his eyes and cornea to Midwest Transplant Network, a contribution that will undoubtedly help in the lives of others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of St. Luke's, https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/ KU Cancer Center, https://www.kucancercenter.org/give or KC Pet Project, https://kcpetproject.org/donate/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com(Arrs: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600)



