Ronald Keith Harlow Ronald Keith Harlow, 72, of Kearney, Mo, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.A celebration of life is planned for the fall and details will be updated. Ronald "Ronnie" was born to Van and Virginia Harlow on October 22, 1947. After school he went to work 37.7 years for General Motors before retiring. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; brother, James Harlow (Gail); two daughters, Christi Harlow and Beth Harlow (Joel); 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 4 sisters-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Kansas City Hospice provided amazing care and support to Ron and his family; in lieu of flowers they ask that donations be to KC Hospice. Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home 816-628-441



