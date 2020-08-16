1/1
Ronald L. Bud
Ronald L. Bud Ronald L. Bud passed on to his eternal rest, on 23 April 2020, in the city of Henderson, Nevada, close to Las Vegas, one of his favorite destinations. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on 15 August 1939, to Isidore and Selma Bud, European immigrants, respectively from Russia and Latvia. Ron was a US Navy veteran, who served aboard the USS Midway while also being stationed in Japan, from April 1960 to April 1964. He then became a structural aircraft mechanic, for Trans World Airlines, in Kansas City, MO, from 1964 to 1999. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, photography, coaching soccer, and following the KC Chiefs and Royals. Surviving Ronald are his three children: Jason Bud, of Los Angeles, CA; and Eric Bud and Heather Bud, both of Kansas City, MO; along with his first wife, Carolyn Valentine, also of KCMO. Ron's second wife, Billie Bud, preceded him in passing many years earlier. Ronald L. Bud was interred at Leavenworth National Cemetery with military honors, on 15 August 2020. He was 80 years old.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
