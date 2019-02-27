Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Ronald L. (Tom) Lieurance

Ronald L. (Tom) Lieurance Obituary
Ronald L. (Tom) Lieurance Ronald L. (Tom) Lieurance, 87, of Kansas City, MO died peacefully on Friday, February 22 at home at Kingswood Senior Living Community. He was born in Wichita, KS in 1931 to Emery Martin Lieurance and Jennie McCandless Lieurance. Although his birth name was Ronald, he was always called Tom by family and friends for no known for sure reason in-spite-of his given name of Ronald. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, son Barton and older brother Gene. He is survived by his wife Linda, son Dirk, four grandchildren, Doug (Katie), Kathryn (Michael), Colby (Emily), Janelle (Craig), four great-grandchildren, Trent, Owen, Hudson and Pippa, and his brother Jim (Sybil). After graduating from East High School in Wichita, KS, Tom attended Phillips University in Enid, OK, where he received his Bachelors degree, and then attended Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge, MA, where he earned his STB, in Theology. Tom, with wife Linda and two sons, had four much loved and memorable pastorates: Flatbush Christian Church in Brooklyn, NY, First Christian Church in Kansas City, MO, Associate Minister at Country Club Christian Church of Kansas City, MO, and Senior minister at Liberty Christian Church in Liberty, MO. In Tom's words, "I have held four things especially dear in my heart, wife Linda, sons Dirk and Bart and their families, and fly fishing for trout in many streams and lakes of Colorado. Biblically speaking Linda has been a balanced mix of the Martha and Mary of Jesus' telling and I have been dumb lucky to be with her for 65+ years. God bless, and Amen." A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO with Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Christian Church Trust Fund, 427 E. Kansas, Liberty, MO 64068, or Kingswood Senior Living Community Foundation, 10000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114 or Rebuilding Together, 2050 Plumbers Way, Liberty, MO 64068.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
