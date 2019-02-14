Ronald Lee McLeroy Ronald Lee McLeroy, 80, of Kansas City, MO passed away on February 11, 2019 at his home. Ron was born on September 17, 1938 in Kansas City, MO, the son of S.O. and Berniece McLeroy. Ron attended Southwest High School and the University of Missouri where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He and his brothers operated the family business, McLeroy Oil Company and with Ed Moody, Gomer's Fine Wine and Spirits. Ron married Carolyn Ayres in 1962, and were parents of three children. As a longtime member of Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, he served on the vestry and volunteered for the Kansas City Community Kitchen. Ron was a member of the Ararat Shine and past Director of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 54. Throughout his life, Ron enjoyed all sports, especially tennis. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lynn and his grandson Max. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Brad (Kathleen) McLeroy of Newberg, OR and daughter Betsy (Beattie) Leonard of Denver, CO, and grandchildren Maya & Lukas McLeroy and Grace & Hank Leonard. Ron is also survived by his brothers, Bob and Bud (Judy) and their families, sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Jack Lorenz, Marcha and Dennis Beiker, Stephanie and Randy Mayden and their families. A Memorial Visitation will take place from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday, February 15 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO with a Royal Order of Jesters Rose Ceremony at 7:00pm. A Memorial Service will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 16th at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, 415 West 13th Street, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, St. Luke's Hospice or Children's Mercy Hospital.



