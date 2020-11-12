Ronald LetcherNovember 9, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Ronald L. LetcherRonald L. Letcher, 76, of Edwardsville, KS passed away on Nov. 9, 2020 at Providence Medical Center due to complications of COVID 19. He was born on April 4, 1944 to Robert "Pete" and Alvina Letcher of Kansas City, KS. Ron graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1962. He married his wife, Linda in 1968; together they had 2 sons, Jason and Jerod, and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. Ron was a mechanical engineer, and through the years he worked for Hellmer & Medved Engr., Peterson Engr. and Henderson Engr. He loved working with kids, putting in many hours on the WyCo 4-H Haunted Houses, chaperoning 4-H Jr. Leaders on summer trips, and forming the first WyCo 4-H Shooting Sports project, of which he was very proud. He enjoyed seeing the students compete and succeed at all levels, including regional and national competitions. He was especially proud of a student who represented the U.S. at the Summer Olympics, and the national champion BB Gun Team. He was on his 28th year of service as coordinator of the project.He is preceded in death by both his parents and a brother, John Letcher. He is survived by his wife Linda Letcher; 2 sons, Jason and Jerod Letcher; 2 sisters, Carol Kennedy and Kathy Letcher, and a brother, Steve Letcher. In lieu of services, the family plans to hold a celebration of Ron's life in the Spring.