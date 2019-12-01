|
Ronald Martin Chambers Ronald Martin Chambers, 79, of Kansas City, KS., passed away Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, surrounded by family. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Prayer Service at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 2nd, at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th, KCKS. Burial to follow at Highland Park Cemetery, KCKS. In Lieu of flowers send donations to Lumicare Hospice, 220 NW R.D. Mize Road Ste 101, Blue Springs Mo 64014. Ronald was born November 20th, 1940, in Kansas City, KS., to Martin and Mildred (Docman) Chambers. He graduated from Wyandotte H.S. in 1958 and worked in the trucking industry for over 40 years. Ronald loved KU, traveling, and spending time with his family barbecuing and swimming. He is survived by his daughters: Lori (Tony) Turner, Karen Connor, and his son Michael (Michelle) Chambers, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019