Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Ronald Milleret

Ronald Milleret Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Lee Milleret Ronald Milleret passed away February 18, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Nursing Home for Memory & Alzheimer's Care. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 27th from 11-12 pm with a memorial service starting at 1 pm at the Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., KCK 66112. Inurnment: Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Ron was born in Kansas City, KS January 25, 1947 to William & Marian Milleret. Ron graduated from Washington High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1972 spending 10 months in combat in Vietnam. Ron was an auto body repairman & painter for 43 years. He loved to hunt & fish. Ron is survived by Judy Milleret; his sister "Suzy" Milleret and one nephew Jason Cochran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020
