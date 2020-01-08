Kansas City Star Obituaries
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Trenton, MO
Ronald N. Lynch


1945 - 2020
Ronald N. Lynch Obituary
Ronald N. Lynch Ronald Nelson Lynch passed away 1-6-2020 at Liberty Hospital Liberty Mo. Ron was born 2-1-1945 in Trenton MO. He graduated from Galt High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He retired from Truman Medical Center as a Biomedical Tech. He was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Lynch, and his mother, Betty Kuhns, sister, Cheryl, and brother, Ricky. He leaves his wife Genevieve of the home, sisters Suzanne Nichols (Mike) and Becky Trautwein (Dick). A graveside service with military honors will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton, MO at 1:00pm on 1-9-2020. Memorial donations may be made to Operation Homefront. McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd,KCMO 64119,www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020
