Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
View Map
Ronald "Ron" Lee Milleret

Ronald "Ron" Lee Milleret Obituary
Ronald Milleret passed away February 18, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Nursing Home for Memory & Alzheimer's Care. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27th from 11-12 pm with a memorial service starting at 12:00 pm at the Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., KCK 66112. Inurnment: Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Ron was born in Kansas City, KS January 25, 1947 to William & Marian Milleret. Ron graduated from Washington High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1972 spending 10 months in combat in Vietnam. Ron was an auto body repairman & painter for 43 years. He loved to hunt & fish. Ron is survived by Judy Milleret; his sister "Suzy" Milleret and one nephew Jason Cochran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020
