Ronald Rydell Anderson Ronald Rydell Anderson, 85, passed away on April 8, 2020. Ronald was born on May 5, 1934, in Concordia Kansas to Swedish immigrant parents, Algot and Greta Anderson. He grew up and graduated from high school in Scandia, Kansas and attended Kansas State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, in 1955. Together they had five children. In 1954, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he flew the F86, F100, F102 Fighters and other jets and served as a flight instructor. During his time in the Air Force, Ron and his family were stationed at Travis Airbase in California, Wheelus Airbase in Lybia, North Africa, and at Randolph Airbase in San Antonio, TX. Ron retired from the Air Force Reserve as a Major. The family relocated to Kansas City and settled in the Parkville area. He began flying commercially for TWA. During this time he flew the charter for the Kansas City Chiefs for six years. He retired from TWA as a Captain after 25 years of service. Ron's love of flying extended beyond his career, he owned and flew several small aircraft. He was involved with numerous flying clubs including the United Flying Octogenarians. Ron was a charter member of the Northwest Missouri Model A Ford Club and Heart of America Model A Ford Club, as well an active longtime member of Gloria Lutheran Church. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 54 years, Barbara Grace Anderson. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his children; Richard (Susan) Anderson, Kris (Ray) Smither, Stuart (Kate) Anderson, Linnca (David) Stevens and Sheldon Anderson (Rebecca); 17 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.(another expected in August) Ron was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather with a great sense of humor and will be sorely missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank the community of Burlington Creek Anthology for their care and friendship these last couple of years. There will be a grave side internment service for Ron's children on April 17th. A celebration of life will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church of Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020