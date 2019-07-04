Ronald S. Reuter On Monday, July 1, 2019, Ronald Sterling Reuter passed away in Kansas City, MO, at the age of 75. Ron was born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 6, 1944 to Karl A. Reuter and Irene D. (Cutlip) Reuter. After graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1962, he then attended Kansas University for both his undergraduate and graduate degrees earning his law degree in 1969. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and served for six years, rising in rank from private to sergeant first class. An accomplished attorney, Ron practiced law in Johnson County for 44 years. In addition to private practice, Ron served as city attorney for various municipalities in Kansas. He was a lifelong member of the Johnson County Bar Association, the Kansas Bar Association and the City Attorneys Association of Kansas. He served on the boards of various community organizations for a number of years. In his youth, Ron was proud to be an Eagle Scout and continued his dedication to scouting by serving as a scout leader when his children were scouts. He was also a talented athlete, participating in a variety of team sports at various points during his high school and college career, as well as later in life. He also enjoyed water skiing, fishing, and upland game bird hunting. Ron fostered academic excellence and athletic participation in all of his children and is survived by his five children: Adam (Lesley), David (Lainie), and Michael (Katie) by his first wife, Susan Geiger; Aaron and Jon by his second wife, Elizabeth DePriest, and five grandsons: Nolan, Blake, Miles, Barrett, and Brooks. A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at Old Mission United Methodist Church, on Monday, July 8, at 4pm, 5519 State Park Rd., Fairway, KS. Memorial donations in memory of Ron can be made to the Boy Scouts of America Heart of America Council (https://donations.scouting.org/#/council/307/appeal/579).

Published in Kansas City Star on July 4, 2019