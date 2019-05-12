Dr. Ronald Seltzer Dr. Ronald Seltzer 79, Lenexa, KS passed away at home on Monday, May 6th after a 15 year battle with Parkinson's disease. Services will be held on Friday, May 17, at the Porter Funeral Home of Lenexa at 3:00 p.m. A celebration of life reception will follow. Ronald Seltzer was born November 1, 1939 in Manitowoc, WI to Morris and Adriennie Seltzer and moved to Wausau, WI at the age of 14. He was an Eagle Scout and achieved the Silver Award in Explorer Scouts. He was also Master Counselor in the Order of DeMolay. He was in the Army Reserve and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. While attending the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point, he met (in the university library) and married Dianne A. Schorer and he graduated in 1965. He received his Master's Degree in 1966 from Indiana University and a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska in 1970. He served as Chairman of Business at two colleges, Dean of Business at two universities and Vice President of Academic Affairs at two universities. He was in the financial services arena and was President of Comprehensive Investment Services for over 25 years. He served as Worshipful Master of Lenexa Masonic Lodge, Master of Kansas City Council No. 45 and Commander of Ivanhoe Commandery No. 21. He is Past Monarch of Ankara Grotto and was state President of Kansas Masonic High Twelve. He was a member of the Antique and Classic Car Club of the Shrine and loved his 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Olathe. Ron is survived by his wife Dianne, of 54 years and daughter Carrie Marie Fisk, his son-in-law Jason, two grand children Amanda Dianne Fisk and Ryan Harrison Fisk. Dianne thanks Ron's caregivers and Encompass Home Health and Hospice who enabled him to spend his last years at home. Special thanks go to Felicia (devoted caregiver of 6 years). Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes, (913) 438-6444)



