Ronald Sitzmann

Ronald Sitzmann Obituary
Ronald Sitzmann After a lengthy illness, Ron Sitzmann, 80, of Lenexa Kansas passed from death to New Life on Aug 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Ron was born on January 1, 1939 to Val and Evelyn Sitzmann in LeMars, Iowa. Ron married his high school sweetheart, Kay on May 6, 1961. He graduated from Bishop Hellan School in Sioux City, Iowa and DeVry institute. Ron spent the majority of his career as a meat cutter. He is survived by Kay, his wife of 58 years, sons Greg and wife Karen and Doug, and daughter Sheri. Grandchildren include Nia, Kayla, Tara, Megan, Alyssa, and Taylor. He also leaves a great granddaughter, Niyonna. His siblings are, Judy Harrington, JoAnn Cantwell, Nubs Sitzmann and sister-in-law Carol McGovern as well as nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will take place on Wed. Aug 21 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9403 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS 66206. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30am, visitation will begin at 10am, funeral mass at 11am. Ron was known by many as a "gentle giant". He gave joy to young and old alike in his red santa suit. A great man is one who is known for his faith, love of family, friends, and pets. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019
