1/1
Ronald T. Hardie
1932 - 2020
Ronald T. Hardie Ronald T. Hardie, 88 of Independence, MO passed away on September 10, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1932 in Kansa City, MO, the son of Henry and Harriet (Brokaw) Hardie. Ron was a proud U.S. Marine, who served during the Korean War. He worked 38 years at J & L Steel Company. Ron is survived by his daughter Colleen, adopted daughters Pam,Sally, Leslie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, of 60 years, Rosemarie, his daughter Cathy, son Freddie, his brother Bill, and sister Barbara. Thank you to all the awesome staff in ICU and Hospice Units at Centerpoint. Who cared for Ron and made our final days with him complete. A Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
