Ronald Ural Atwell Jr. Ronald Ural Atwell Jr. was struck and killed in an automobile accident on Sunday, April 26th in Dodge City, Kansas. Ron (also known as Ronnie) was born in Kansas City, KS on April 3, 1957. He divided his time between California and Kansas City over the years. He was a talented artist with a kind and caring heart. He leaves behind his parents, brother, sister, nephews and nieces along with many cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS at a later date.



