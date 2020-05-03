Ronald Ural Atwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Ural Atwell Jr. Ronald Ural Atwell Jr. was struck and killed in an automobile accident on Sunday, April 26th in Dodge City, Kansas. Ron (also known as Ronnie) was born in Kansas City, KS on April 3, 1957. He divided his time between California and Kansas City over the years. He was a talented artist with a kind and caring heart. He leaves behind his parents, brother, sister, nephews and nieces along with many cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved