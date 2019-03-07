Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Sanders Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Virgil Sanders

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald Virgil Sanders Ronald Virgil Sanders, 84 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville. Born Monday, September 3, 1934 at his beloved farm homeplace in rural Higginsville, he was the son of the late Virgil Sanders and the late Ruth Borgstadt Sanders. On December 18, 1954 he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Mary Sue Gillilan Sanders. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2013. Ron graduated from Higginsville High School, Class of 1952. He spent the majority of his adult life working in masonry construction, beginning as a bricklayer with Union Local 15. In 1960, he and Joe Wood established Sanders & Wood Masonry. In 1997, Joe retired and Ron and Mary created Ron Sanders' Masonry Construction Company. In 2000, Ron retired and his sons took over running the company. In 1979, he was one of the original shareholders in the creation of Higginsville State Bank. The bank was later bought out by First Central Bank, now Central Bank of Warrensburg. Ron remained a member of the board of directors until December 2018. He was a past aldermen for the City of Higginsville and helped bring the city airport to Higginsville. He was a member of Central Christian Church, Disciples of Christ and loved his church deeply. In his later years, he accompanied his grandsons, other youth and Salem UCC on two trips with Youth on Mission. Ron loved sports and was a huge Huskers fan. He coached youth baseball for many years and was President of the Husker Booster Club. He faithfully followed his grandsons through their young lives as they participated in many activities - football, baseball, basketball, track & field, rodeo, band, vocal and the Husker Moonbuggy Team among others. Ron was inducted into the Husker Hall of Fame in 2015. Surviving are two sons both of Higginsville, Kevin (Dawn) Sanders and Jim (Susan) Sanders; one daughter, Julie (Glenn) Opfer of Higginsville; eight grandchildren, John (Amber) Opfer, Ryan Terry, Timothy (Abbie) Opfer, Jordan (Kandice) Sanders, Kyle (Erin) Sanders, Casey (Aubrey) Sanders, Dane Terry, Cody Sanders; and four great grandchildren, Maya Sanders, Lillianna Opfer, Porter Opfer, and Henry Opfer. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Sanders; and one sister, Louise Echelmeier. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Central Christian Church with Alan Lumpkins officiating. Interment will follow the service in the City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, prior to the service. Casket bearers: John Opfer, Timothy Opfer, Kyle Sanders, Casey Sanders, Cody Sanders, Jordan Sanders, Ryan Terry, Dane Terry. The family suggest memorials to: Central Christian Church - Window Fund or the Lafayette County Cancer Coalition. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hoeferfuneralhome.com

