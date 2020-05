Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronda D. Vivian 57, of Independence, Missouri, passed away May 13, 2020. Memorial services will be held at Norfleet Baptist Church at a later date. Contributions may be made to Powell Gardens or Norfleet Baptist Church.



