Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Ronda Renne Middleton Ronda Middleton, 49, of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Ronda was born on February 1, 1970 in Independence, MO to Steven Ellison and Janet Smith. She is survived by her father Steve Ellison and his wife Carolyn; sister Janet Arlen; and two grandchildren Garrett and Harley. She was preceded in death by her mother Janet, and daughter Leah Thompson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks-Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019
