Ronna Lee (Penn) Booth Ronna Lee (Penn) Booth of Independence, MO died quietly on May 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Roni, as she was known, was born January 7, 1938 in Long Beach, California and preceded in death by her parents, Harry Thurland Penn and Lorene Florence (Johnson) Penn; and her brother-in-law, James Morton Stauts. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Brown Booth; and their children, Scott Dean Booth and wife Jeannieof AZ; Allison Beall and husband Greg of CA; Shannon Kelley Rice of MO; Gregory Allan Booth and wife Michelle of MO; along with ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, and a grand niece and nephew. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Thurlene (Penn) Stauts of MO. Roni was a committed servant to her family and friends. She was very involved in Community of Christ congregations she attended in Long Beach, CA and then at Mission Woods in Blue Springs, MO. She and Richard opened their home to gatherings and visitors freely, and Roni tirelessly sought ways to serve those in need. During her retiring years, she volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Community of Christ Temple Library and Fiscal Services Team, Habitat for Humanity Restore, as anon-call chauffeur, and she and Richard served as Financial Officers of the Mission Woods congregation. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Colonial Hills Community of Christ located at 3539 SW 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64015. In lieu of flowers, please support Habitat for Humanity, Hope House, and Kansas City Hospice.

